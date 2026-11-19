Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by four minors over an old dispute in Phursungi on Tuesday night. The accused allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons near the railway tracks in Bhekrai Nagar, leaving him critically injured. He later died. Police have detained all four suspects.

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The deceased’s 22-year-old sister lodged a complaint at Phursungi Police Station.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm on the road connecting Saswad Railway Station to Sanket Vihar. The four accused allegedly stopped him and attacked him with sharp weapons, causing fatal injuries.

Police identified and detained the four suspects, aged between 16 and 17. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the earlier dispute and the events leading to the attack. There were no CCTV cameras at the spot where the murder took place.