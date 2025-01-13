17-yr-old falls off tractor-trolley, crushed under its wheels

A 17-year-old man lost his life after falling from a moving tractor-trolley at Wanewadi near Baramati on Sunday, said officials. As per the complaint filed by the deceased’s friend Setiram Sen, 18, the duo worked under furniture contractor Chatur Singh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Sangsinh Deepsinh Singh of Karanjepul in Baramati and hailed from Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased’s friend Setiram Sen, 18, the duo worked under furniture contractor Chatur Singh. While walking to work from Karanjepul to Wanewadi, the two took lift from a tractor-trolley driver near Someshwar Factory. When the tractor reached Kannadwasti, Singh lost balance and fell from the vehicle as it was speeding, and came under its wheel. While the complainant got down from the vehicle to save his friend, the tractor driver sped off after the accident.

Police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctor.

Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station under Pune Rural Police has filed a case against the unknown tractor driver.