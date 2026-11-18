PUNE: A total of 1,979 students have been allotted seats in the fourth special round of admissions to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses for the academic year 2026-27, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

1,979 students have been allotted seats in the fourth special round of admissions to BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round was conducted after a new government ayurvedic college in Buldhana received approval following the third round of seat allotments.

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Of the 14,205 seats across 208 AYUSH colleges in the state, 11,591 had been filled by the end of the third round. Now 635 seats will be available in the stray vacancy round.

Under BAMS, 1,277 candidates have been allotted seats in the fourth round against 9,579 seats across 141 colleges in the state. Of these, 222 seats were allotted in 24 government colleges and 1,055 in 117 private colleges. Prior to the fourth round, 8,151 students had secured admission, leaving 151 seats vacant after the latest allotments.

For BHMS, 670 candidates have been allotted seats in the fourth round against 4,196 seats across 59 colleges. This includes 30 seats in two government colleges and 640 seats in 57 private colleges. After four rounds, 484 seats remain vacant.

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{{^usCountry}} In BUMS, all 32 available seats in the fourth round have been allotted across eight colleges, taking the total admissions to 430 seats. Of these, one seat was allotted in a government college and 31 in private colleges, with no vacancies remaining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In BUMS, all 32 available seats in the fourth round have been allotted across eight colleges, taking the total admissions to 430 seats. Of these, one seat was allotted in a government college and 31 in private colleges, with no vacancies remaining. {{/usCountry}}

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