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2 killed, 4 injured as car plunges 200 ft into gorge at Pokhari ghat

Two people were killed and four others injured after a car travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge before turning turtle at Pokhari ghat on Wednesday

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 07:45:40 IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Two people were killed and four others injured after an Eco car travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge before turning turtle at Pokhari ghat in Pune district Wednesday evening.

Two people were killed and four others injured after a car travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge before turning turtle at Pokhari ghat on Wednesday. (HT)
Two people were killed and four others injured after a car travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge before turning turtle at Pokhari ghat on Wednesday. (HT)

The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm at Pokhari ghat on Bhimashankar Road. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH 14 KW 2091, was carrying six people, including the driver, when it fell into the gorge. The deceased have been identified as driver Dnyaneshwar Govind Gawari alias Pandurang, around 40, and a resident of Gothewadi-Nigdale; and passenger Kalabai Gajanan Kengale, a resident of Bhojanewadi-Shinoli. Four other occupants sustained injuries in the accident. They have been identified as Subhadra Pramod Kengle and Kanchan Sandeep Kengle, both residents of Jambhori; Yogesh Deoram Bhange, a resident of Tambe in Junnar; and Shivaji Maruti Damse, a resident of Gohe Khurd.

Sagar Pawar, assistant police inspector at Ghodegaon police station, told Hindustan Times over the phone, “All are locals and living in nearby areas. They were travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar. The driver lost control at the turn and the vehicle plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge.”

 
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