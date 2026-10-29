2 killed, 4 injured as car plunges 200 ft into gorge at Pokhari ghat

PUNE: Two people were killed and four others injured after an Eco car travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge before turning turtle at Pokhari ghat in Pune district Wednesday evening.

Two people were killed and four others injured after a car travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge before turning turtle at Pokhari ghat on Wednesday. (HT)

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The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm at Pokhari ghat on Bhimashankar Road. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH 14 KW 2091, was carrying six people, including the driver, when it fell into the gorge. The deceased have been identified as driver Dnyaneshwar Govind Gawari alias Pandurang, around 40, and a resident of Gothewadi-Nigdale; and passenger Kalabai Gajanan Kengale, a resident of Bhojanewadi-Shinoli. Four other occupants sustained injuries in the accident. They have been identified as Subhadra Pramod Kengle and Kanchan Sandeep Kengle, both residents of Jambhori; Yogesh Deoram Bhange, a resident of Tambe in Junnar; and Shivaji Maruti Damse, a resident of Gohe Khurd.

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Sagar Pawar, assistant police inspector at Ghodegaon police station, told Hindustan Times over the phone, “All are locals and living in nearby areas. They were travelling from Dimbhe to Bhimashankar. The driver lost control at the turn and the vehicle plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a gorge.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, there was no railing at the accident site due to which, the vehicle fell into the gorge. Railings could have saved the lives of the two passengers. After receiving information about the accident, officers and personnel from Ghodegaon police station rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations with the help of residents. The injured and deceased were initially taken to a hospital in Ghodegaon and subsequently shifted to Manchar for further medical procedures. The police are recording statements of the injured to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, there was no railing at the accident site due to which, the vehicle fell into the gorge. Railings could have saved the lives of the two passengers. After receiving information about the accident, officers and personnel from Ghodegaon police station rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations with the help of residents. The injured and deceased were initially taken to a hospital in Ghodegaon and subsequently shifted to Manchar for further medical procedures. The police are recording statements of the injured to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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