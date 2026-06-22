21 days later, Pune gets first widespread June showers; monsoon still to arrive

After a prolonged dry spell through most of June, Pune received its first widespread rainfall Sunday evening, bringing relief to residents from the warm and humid conditions. However, the showers were triggered by thunderstorm activity and the southwest monsoon is still to officially reach the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), NDA recorded the highest rainfall till 5.30 pm at 78.5 mm, while Shivajinagar received 18.3 mm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The rainfall, recorded after a gap of 21 days, brought down temperatures and created pleasant weather across several parts of Pune. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), NDA recorded the highest rainfall till 5.30 pm at 78.5 mm, while Shivajinagar received 18.3 mm.

Rainfall activity was reported from several areas including Baner, Warje, Hinjewadi, Katraj, Sinhagad Road, Shankarnagar and Kondhwa.

IMD officials said that the rainfall should not be considered as the onset of the southwest monsoon over Pune. The monsoon is expected to advance into the city only after further assessment of weather conditions over the next day or two.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that the showers were a result of moisture-laden westerly winds combined with daytime heating.

“The westerlies are bringing moisture into Maharashtra. Similar heating conditions prevailed during the day, leading to the formation of thunderstorms over Pune. As a result, the city experienced widespread rainfall during the evening hours,” Sanap said.

He said weather conditions over the next 24 hours will be crucial in determining the further progress of the monsoon across Maharashtra.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and updates regarding monsoon advancement will be issued accordingly,” he said.

Sanap added that even if the monsoon reaches Pune within the next day, heavy rainfall is not expected immediately. “Rainfall over the city is expected to remain largely in the light category, with no forecast of moderate or heavy rain during the next three to four days,” he said.

The rainfall brought relief as Pune had remained largely dry since the beginning of June. Historical records show that delayed June rainfall has occurred only on a few occasions in recent years, including June 20, 2016, and June 24 in both 2019 and 2023.

The showers, however, also exposed civic infrastructure issues. Waterlogging was reported at several locations including Mitra Mandal Chowk in Swargate, Hinjewadi and Kondhwa-Dhawade. Traffic movement was affected along some stretches due to water accumulation on the roads.

Citizens shared videos and photographs of waterlogged roads on social media, raising concerns over recurring drainage issues despite relatively light rainfall. Plastic waste flowing through roadside drains and water channels was also reported in some areas, highlighting concerns over waste management and blocked drainage systems. The exact locations of these incidents could not be independently verified. Meanwhile, the rainfall has provided much-needed respite with weather officials now monitoring conditions to determine when the southwest monsoon officially enters Pune.