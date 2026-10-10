23,887 students allotted seats in third round of BEd admissions

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Saturday allotted seats to 23,887 students in the third round of centralised admissions to Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses for the academic year 2026-27. There are 26,187 seats available across 477 BEd colleges in the state. As many as 65,534 students had registered for BEd admissions in the state and 41,998 filled in their college preferences for the third-round allotment.

There are 26,187 seats available across 477 BEd colleges in the state. (Representative Photo)

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In the first two rounds, 7,383 and 2,425 students, respectively, secured admission to BEd colleges. Students offered seats in the third round must confirm their admission by October 13 and the Cell will publish details of vacant seats on October 14.