3 juveniles suspected of killing 21-year-old over old feud

A two-year-old feud allegedly culminated in the murder of a 21-year-old man, who was attacked with sickles by three juveniles in Wadhu Khurd village in Lonikand on October 14, police said. The alleged attackers plotted the assault after a recent argument reignited their hostility towards the victim.

Although the incident did not lead to a police complaint, the juvenile allegedly continued to harbour a grudge against him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The deceased, Vikas Kumar Anup Kumar Srivastava of Koregaon Bhima, was standing near Amadarnagar in Wadhu Khurd around 7pm when the three allegedly cornered him and attacked him with sickles. He sustained multiple injuries to his face, neck, throat and chest and died on the spot, police said.

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According to a Lonikand police station officer, Srivastava worked with his father at a company in the MIDC area. Around two years ago, he had allegedly assaulted one of the juveniles. Although the incident did not lead to a police complaint, the juvenile allegedly continued to harbour a grudge against him.

Police said another argument between the two, four to five days before the murder, further aggravated the dispute. The main accused allegedly decided to take revenge and roped in two other juveniles to carry out the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} After being alerted to the murder, Lonikand police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A murder case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Akash Kumar Anup Kumar Srivastava, 23, who also resides in Koregaon Bhima. Police have detained the main accused and are investigating the alleged involvement of the other two juveniles in the murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After being alerted to the murder, Lonikand police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A murder case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Akash Kumar Anup Kumar Srivastava, 23, who also resides in Koregaon Bhima. Police have detained the main accused and are investigating the alleged involvement of the other two juveniles in the murder. {{/usCountry}}

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