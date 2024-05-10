 3 killed, 6 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
3 killed, 6 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2024 10:09 PM IST

The accident occurred at around 4am after a truck going on the expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo

Three passengers were killed and six others injured in an accident near Dheku village on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, said officials.

Wrecked remains of a truck, that hits two vehicles due to break failure on the Pune-Mumbai Pune expressway, in Bhor Ghat on Friday. (ANI)
Wrecked remains of a truck, that hits two vehicles due to break failure on the Pune-Mumbai Pune expressway, in Bhor Ghat on Friday. (ANI)

The accident occurred at around 4am after a truck going on the expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo carrying poultry birds.

The deceased have been identified as Sudama Dhula Gorad, Nirmala Sudama Gorad, both from Maan in Satara district, who were in the van and Sunil Shivaji Tote, a resident of Basav Kalyan, Karnataka.

Ajinkya Sudam Gorad, Vaibhav Sudam Gorad, both from Maan in Satara district; Satish Shivaji Panchal, Japhar Rais, Arif and Afroz (full names not known) were injured in the accident.

A team of local police and state highway police rushed to the spot and shifted injured people to MGM Hospital Komote Panvel. The bodies of the deceased were sent to rural hospital for further procedure.

Police said vehicular movement was disturbed for some time. However, by using cranes, police cleared the highway and resumed traffic movement within an hour.

The police were in the process of filing a case in the incident.

News / Cities / Pune / 3 killed, 6 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
