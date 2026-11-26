Three students of a private college were killed, and two others injured after a tempo lost control and rammed into a group of students waiting at a bus stop near Bopdev Ghat in front of the Trinity College bus stop on Wednesday.

Following the collision, the tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into students standing at a bus stop along the roadside. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident took place at around 2.30 pm, within the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Budruk and Yewalewadi police stations. According to the police, the tempo, which was coming downhill from Bopdev Ghat, first hit a car travelling ahead of it. Following the collision, the tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into students standing at a bus stop along the roadside.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Five students sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Three of them, identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary, died during treatment. Raje was taken to Sassoon General Hospital, Dangde to Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie, and Chaudhary to Bharati Hospital.

The two injured students have been identified as Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale. Talekar is undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie, while Ghangale has been admitted to Inamdar Hospital in Kondhwa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have taken the tempo and its driver, Pratik Chavan, 22, from Purandar in Pune district, into custody. The process of registering a case in connection with the accident was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have taken the tempo and its driver, Pratik Chavan, 22, from Purandar in Pune district, into custody. The process of registering a case in connection with the accident was underway. {{/usCountry}}

Read More