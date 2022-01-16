37-year-old Pune woman duped of 62 lakh by online matrimonial match

PUNE A 37-year-old woman from Pimpri-Chinchwad was duped of around ₹62 lakh by a person with whom she matched on an online matrimonial platform. He claimed to be an engineer from the United Kingdom, said officials on Sunday.

The group of accused persons also posed as RBI officials and sent emails from an email address that misspelled RBI online, according to police.

The woman got in touch with the man on December 9, 2021 through the online matrimonial platform. The man claimed to be working as a civil engineer in the UK and showed interest in settling in India with the woman. He claimed that he was sending his luggage to India by mail before he came. However, after some time, the woman received calls from people claiming to be from the customs department as well as the Reserve bank of India. The callers told the woman that she will have to follow a procedure prescribed by them in order to get the luggage released, said officials.

Citing multiple fake reasons, the accused coaxed ₹61,99,768 from the woman through online transfers to various accounts.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Wakad police station. Police sub-inspector Ganesh Torgal is investigating the case.