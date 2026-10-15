Pune:

₹53.70 lakh robbery in Talawade: 60-yr-old woman tied up, assaulted

Three unidentified men allegedly broke into a bungalow in Talawade, tied up and assaulted a 60-year-old woman before fleeing with gold jewellery, cash and other valuables worth ₹53.70 lakh in the early hours of Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place between 1 am and 1.15 am at the residence of Bharti Maruti Bhalekar in Jyotiba Nagar.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly broke open the hall door while Bhalekar was asleep. They tied her hands and legs, covered her face with cloth and assaulted her. The accused also allegedly threatened her with a knife and a screwdriver before ransacking the house and fleeing with the valuables.

The stolen property includes 68 tolas of gold jewellery worth ₹48.25 lakh, ₹5 lakh in cash, three pairs of silver anklets valued at ₹30,000, a high-end mobile phone and a wristwatch worth ₹5,000, police said.

Bhalekar’s son and daughter-in-law were asleep on the ground floor of the two-storey bungalow when the robbery took place. She later informed her family about the incident and approached the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior inspector Ranjit Jadhav of Chikhali Police Station said investigators were examining whether the suspects had conducted a recce of the house before carrying out the robbery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior inspector Ranjit Jadhav of Chikhali Police Station said investigators were examining whether the suspects had conducted a recce of the house before carrying out the robbery. {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect that three workers employed at a construction site on an adjacent plot behind the bungalow may have been involved in the crime. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant inspector Ram Gomare is investigating the case.