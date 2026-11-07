7 held in Pune for drug, illegal firearm trade; MD worth ₹23.27 lakh seized

Pune: The Lonikand police have arrested seven people in three separate operations and seized 128.3 grams of mephedrone (MD), three country-made pistols, five live cartridges, three cars and two mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹23.27 lakh, said police on Friday.
On October 29, police personnel received a tip-off while patrolling in the Lonikand police station limits. Acting on the information, they detained Isam alias Sonya Dattatray Hole, 35.
Police seized 19.4 grams of mephedrone, a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, a mobile phone and a car from him. The seized items were collectively valued at ₹9.22 lakh. A case was registered at Lonikand police station, and Hole was arrested.
During further investigation, police arrested two more suspects on October 30. They were identified as Vishal Shivaji Makar, 26, a resident of Dhoksangvi in Shirur taluka, and Somnath Sanjay Gore, 24, a resident of Nhavale Nagar in Handewadi, Hadapsar. They were detained near Khandobamal in Lonikand. Police seized two country-made pistols and three live cartridges, collectively valued at ₹63,000, from them.
Further investigation and technical analysis led police to four more suspects, who were arrested on November 3. They were identified as Vishal alias Dada Ramdas Kolte, 34, a resident of Bakori in Haveli taluka; Rajuram Umedram Chavle alias Chaudhary, 34, a resident of Ranjangaon in Shirur taluka and originally from Rajasthan; Vaibhav Balu Khedkar, 28, a resident of Ranjangaon; and Shivam Prashant Dedage, 21, a resident of Sanaswadi.{{/usCountry}}
Further investigation and technical analysis led police to four more suspects, who were arrested on November 3. They were identified as Vishal alias Dada Ramdas Kolte, 34, a resident of Bakori in Haveli taluka; Rajuram Umedram Chavle alias Chaudhary, 34, a resident of Ranjangaon in Shirur taluka and originally from Rajasthan; Vaibhav Balu Khedkar, 28, a resident of Ranjangaon; and Shivam Prashant Dedage, 21, a resident of Sanaswadi.{{/usCountry}}
The four were detained near the old toll naka at Perne. Police seized 108.9 grams of mephedrone, mobile phones and two cars from them. The seized property was valued at ₹13.36 lakh.
Assistant police inspector Gajanan Kagane of Lonikand police station is investigating the case.