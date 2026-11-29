The Maharashtra school education department has named 123 teachers, including eight from Pune, as recipients of the 2025–26 Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards, recognising their exceptional contributions to the field of education.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for December 3 in Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The eight teachers from Pune include Amar Khedekar, Jayashree Palande, Smita Khopade, Tukaram Sirsat, Machhindranath Zanjare, Nilam Sumbe, Pramod Dombe and Vitthal Kumbhar.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The awards will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for December 3 in Mumbai.

According to a government resolution issued on November 27, the selection includes 38 primary teachers and 39 secondary teachers. The remaining awards have been distributed across various special categories, including teachers working in tribal areas, ideal women teachers, special teachers in arts and sports, teachers with disabilities or those teaching students with disabilities, and scout and guide teachers.

The state-level teacher awards are announced with the objective of encouraging teachers who serve society with selfless dedication and commitment and demonstrate excellence in the field of education, and appropriately recognising their achievements, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state teacher award scheme has been in operation in Maharashtra since 1962-63 and is implemented through the school education department. Since 2021-22, the awards have been renamed the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards, with revised selection criteria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state teacher award scheme has been in operation in Maharashtra since 1962-63 and is implemented through the school education department. Since 2021-22, the awards have been renamed the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards, with revised selection criteria. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As per the existing government provisions, selected teachers receive a cash award of ₹10,000. Teachers who have received national or state-level awards are entitled to a lump-sum amount of ₹1 lakh under a separate government resolution issued in September 2014.