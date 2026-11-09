Abetment of suicide case filed in Vaibhav Chavan’s death

Beed rural police have registered a case of abetment of suicide in connection with the death of Vaibhav Chavan, a youth from Navgan Rajuri village, whose family suspects foul play and alleges that he was murdered for exposing a racket involving fake sports certificates in police recruitment.

Chavan had exposed alleged irregularities involving fake sports certificates used to secure government jobs through the police recruitment process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who visited Chavan’s family on Saturday, demanded that the probe be handed over to the criminal investigation department (CID) or a special investigation team (SIT). He warned the state government against shielding anyone involved in the case, and said that those responsible must be brought to justice.

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Chavan had exposed alleged irregularities involving fake sports certificates used to secure government jobs through the police recruitment process. The police have registered a separate case against Nagnath Sable, accused of securing a job using a fake certificate, and members of the wrestling association allegedly involved in issuing the certificates.

Chavan’s family suspects foul play and has alleged that he was targeted for exposing the racket. They have also produced photographs showing injuries on his body, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chavan’s family and Jarange Patil said that the photographs showing injuries on Chavan’s body raise serious suspicions of murder. Jarange Patil questioned the government’s assurances of a transparent investigation and insisted that the probe be transferred to the CID or an SIT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chavan’s family and Jarange Patil said that the photographs showing injuries on Chavan’s body raise serious suspicions of murder. Jarange Patil questioned the government’s assurances of a transparent investigation and insisted that the probe be transferred to the CID or an SIT. {{/usCountry}}

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Jarange Patil also urged the state home minister to ensure an impartial investigation, alleging that concerns raised earlier with the authorities had not resulted in appropriate action. He warned that the government should not attempt to protect anyone implicated in the case.

Somnath Jadhav, police inspector at Beed rural police station, said, “We have registered a case of abetment of suicide against an accused and office-bearers of various Kurash associations. Further investigation is underway.”

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On Thursday, Chavan, 26, was found hanging from a tree in the Imampur hilly area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Beed rural police. His family alleged that he had been murdered and demanded a thorough investigation.

Chavan had applied for recruitment to the Dharashiv police force under the sports quota in 2024-25. Despite holding state- and national-level sports certificates, he was placed on the waiting list. He subsequently found that another candidate, allegedly using a fake certificate in the same sport, had secured a job despite scoring fewer marks.

Chavan approached the sports Commissionerate in Balewadi, Pune, and lodged a complaint against the candidate. His complaint reportedly led to the exposure of a wider racket involving fake sports certificates to secure government jobs.

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The investigation into the racket resulted in the suspension of 14 police personnel and some sports officials. In September 2026, the Pune crime branch arrested the president and secretary of the Kurash Association in connection with the racket. At least 71 government recruits came under scrutiny as part of the wider investigation.

Chavan’s family claimed that Chavan had received repeated threats after exposing the racket. He had also sent an audio recording to a friend expressing fears for their safety. In the recording, he allegedly said that the Kurash Association should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

His elder brother, Ganesh Chavan, alleged that there were injury marks on Vaibhav’s body and legs, raising suspicions of an assault. Following the discovery of the body, relatives and villagers staged a protest for nearly 12 hours, refusing to take custody of the body and demanding that a murder case be registered.

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The death has triggered fresh political tensions in Beed, with the family continuing to demand justice and an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Chavan’s death.