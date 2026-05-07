Accused escapes from police vehicle, nabbed after chase

An accused arrested in a wire theft case escaped from a moving police vehicle in Hadapsar on Tuesday evening but was swiftly apprehended by the police team after a brief chase. Senior police inspector Sanjay Moghale confirmed the incident and said further legal action is being taken. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place around 6:40 pm near Gandhi Chowk in Hadapsar when the accused, identified as Abdul Tofiq Sheikh (32), a resident of Sadesatra Nali, fled from the police vehicle, taking advantage of slow-moving traffic and crowd congestion at a signal.

According to the police, Sheikh was arrested on May 4 in connection with a wire theft case registered at Hadapsar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was produced before a court on May 5, which remanded him to police custody till May 7.

While being transported back to the Hadapsar police station in a government vehicle, the accused escaped with handcuffs on when the vehicle slowed down at a traffic signal. Motorists reportedly honked to draw the attention of the accompanying police team, who then jumped into action and gave chase. They caught up with him before he could flee far. He has since been held in the lock-up at Hadapsar police station.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Moghale confirmed the incident and said further legal action is being taken.