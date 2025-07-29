After two months of surplus rainfall, Pune district records slight deficit in July

After receiving above-normal rainfall in May and June, Pune district has now moved into the ‘normal’ rainfall category in July. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district has received 262.3 mm of rainfall so far this month, just below the normal average of 267.5 mm, indicating a marginal 2% deficiency. According to IMD officials, the shortfall is minor but highlights a reduction in monsoon activity over the region in July. Whereas Pune city recorded 138.3 mm of rainfall in July, which is significantly lower than the normal average of 180.1 mm. Interestingly, the overall monsoon trend in July is the opposite of what it was in June. In June, Konkan and central Maharashtra saw excessive to very excessive rainfall, while Vidarbha and Marathwada remained largely deficient. (HT)

Across Maharashtra, rainfall in July is a study in contrasts with Konkan and central Maharashtra recording normal rainfall; Vidarbha witnessing excess to large excess rainfall in many districts; Marathwada, which faced large rainfall deficiency in the past two months, now moving into the normal rainfall category; and Dharashiv and Parbhani districts recording excess rainfall. Some districts such as Satara, Nandurbar, Dhule and Akola have seen notable rainfall deficits in July.

Interestingly, the overall monsoon trend in July is the opposite of what it was in June. In June, Konkan and central Maharashtra saw excessive to very excessive rainfall, while Vidarbha and Marathwada remained largely deficient. In July, the scenario flipped as Vidarbha received 355.1 mm rainfall against a normal of 280.6 mm, showing a 27% surplus; and Marathwada recorded 164 mm rainfall against a normal of 151.8 mm, showing an 8% surplus. Central Maharashtra received 195.9 mm of rainfall against a normal 205.9 mm, showing a 5% deficit, yet within normal limits. Whereas Konkan and Goa registered 959.2 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal 949.1 mm with an increase of 1%.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “If we look at the average rainfall figures, Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra typically receive higher rainfall than Marathwada and Vidarbha. That is why the rainfall categories may differ. In reality however, all four subdivisions received a good amount of rain this month. The improvement in Marathwada and Vidarbha was mainly due to two weather systems that developed over the Bay of Bengal.”