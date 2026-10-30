Amid NCP rumblings after MLC poll defeat, Sunetra Pawar says party will introspect

Pune: Amid rumblings within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following its defeat in the recent legislative council elections, party chief Sunetra Pawar on Thursday said the party would introspect on its performance and work to address its shortcomings.

Raigad [Maharashtra], Oct 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, inaugurates various connectivity projects at Navi Mumbai's Panvel, in Raigad on Sunday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra X)

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“We will certainly introspect on our shortcomings and improve. The party will make all efforts to improve its performance,” she said.

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Her remarks come amid growing discontent among a section of senior party leaders over decisions taken by the leadership without, they allege, consulting senior functionaries. The discontent reportedly centres on the decision to concede the Pune Graduate constituency seat to the BJP and the appointment of NCP MLC Zeeshan Siddique as the party’s Mumbai unit president.

A senior NCP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several senior leaders learnt about Siddique’s appointment through the media.

“When Ajitdada was alive, he used to consult senior party functionaries before finalising decisions. But things have changed since his demise,” the leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} Some leaders believe that those who were close to the late Ajit Pawar are being sidelined in the party’s decision-making process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some leaders believe that those who were close to the late Ajit Pawar are being sidelined in the party’s decision-making process. {{/usCountry}}

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“How will the party benefit in Mumbai by making Zeeshan the local unit president? The appointment could detrimentally impact the NCP’s traditional voters in Mumbai, who belong to the majority community. There is considerable internal discontent, and if our party chief does not change her style of functioning, the differences could widen,” the leader said.

The discontent has also surfaced following the party’s defeat in the Sambhajinagar Graduate constituency, where its candidate Satish Chavan lost to NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Pratapsinh Patil.

Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, in a post on X following Chavan’s defeat, called for an overhaul of the party’s organisational approach without naming anyone.

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“The Vidhan Parishad election results serve as a definitive wake-up call. The time has come for urgent introspection to rebuild trust, realign our priorities, and fix our organisational structure,” Patel wrote.

Some party leaders believe the remarks were directed at Sunetra Pawar and her son, Parth Pawar. According to party sources, Parth played a role in Siddique’s appointment as Mumbai unit president.