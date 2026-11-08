Anil Mehta’s passing marks end of an era in Marathi publishing

PUNE: Veteran publisher and founder of Mehta Publishing House, Anil Mehta, died of a heart attack in Kolhapur on Saturday. He was 86. His death marks the end of an era in Marathi publishing, with political leaders and members of the literary fraternity paying tribute to his contribution to Marathi literature and the growth of reading culture.

Veteran publisher and founder of Mehta Publishing House, Anil Mehta, died of a heart attack in Kolhapur on Saturday. (HT)

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Founded by Mehta in Pune in 1976, Mehta Publishing House grew into one of the most recognised names in Marathi publishing, building a wide readership over the decades. Its catalogue spans several genres and includes works by leading Marathi authors as well as translations of acclaimed international literature.

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From bookseller to publisher

Originally from Nipani in Karnataka, Mehta completed his BCom in Pune before entering the book trade in Kolhapur. In 1965, he started Ajab Pustakalaya, a bookstore, with his brother Ulhas Mehta before starting the Pune venture.

The publishing house in Pune began its journey with Anand Yadav’s short story collection Malavarchi Maina. Mehta remained committed to bringing quality literature to Marathi readers, publishing works by both established and emerging writers and introducing readers to acclaimed literature from other languages through Marathi translations.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the decades, the publishing house built a strong presence in Marathi literature, publishing more than 3,000 books across genres, including fiction, autobiographies and intellectual works. Mehta also provided a platform to new writers and helped strengthen the relationship between authors and readers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the decades, the publishing house built a strong presence in Marathi literature, publishing more than 3,000 books across genres, including fiction, autobiographies and intellectual works. Mehta also provided a platform to new writers and helped strengthen the relationship between authors and readers. {{/usCountry}}

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Leaders pay tribute

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed grief over Mehta’s death through posts on X, remembering his contribution to Marathi literature and reading culture.

Fadnavis described Mehta as a pioneer who set an example of trust, professionalism and innovation in Marathi publishing.

“By providing a platform for their literary works, he helped many emerging writers gain recognition. Through his contributions to translating literature across languages and promoting a culture of reading, he enriched the literary world. His passing has severed an important link between writers, readers and publishers,” Fadnavis said in his tribute.

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Pawar recalled Mehta’s contribution to Marathi literature and publishing.

“Providing a platform to short stories and autobiographies, taking their words to society while navigating the challenges of the publishing business, and establishing an independent identity while working towards the promotion of Marathi literature and reading culture are contributions of Mehta that will never be forgotten,” Pawar said. He also extended his condolences to the Mehta family.

Sule, in her tribute, said Mehta had built the publishing house into a respected name in Marathi publishing through quality publishing, excellent presentation and translations of acclaimed works from across the world.

“He provided a platform to both established literary figures and emerging writers. His contribution to Marathi literature will always be remembered with gratitude,” she said, while expressing condolences to the Mehta family and the Mehta Publishing House fraternity.

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Bringing world literature to Marathi readers

Under Mehta’s leadership, the publishing house brought works by some of Marathi literature’s most celebrated writers, including VS Khandekar, Ranjit Desai, Vishwas Patil, Shivaji Sawant, VP Kale, Shankar Patil, D M Mirasdar, Vyankatesh Madgulkar and Shanta Shelke, to readers. It also broadened the horizons of Marathi literature by publishing translations of acclaimed works from English, other Indian languages and foreign languages, including French and German.

Mehta later handed over the responsibility of the publishing house to his son Sunil Mehta, who took over the business but died in January 2022. The family subsequently continued to oversee the publishing house, which remains under its management.