Another blast, traffic block at Chandni Chowk, irk residents

While the old Chandni Chowk bridge was razed on October 1 via controlled blasting, traffic congestion still remains an issue as the side blocks of the bridge stand firm. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will now conduct another blast on Wednesday to raze the side blocks. A two-hour traffic block, starting from 11.30 pm on Tuesday night till 1.30 am on Wednesday has been imposed on the bypass highway.

On Monday, the NHAI, who conducted a blasting activity, imposed a sudden traffic block on the Katraj to Dehu Road bypass highway, which irked commuters who were stuck in hour-long traffic jams.

These traffic blocks created confusion among commuters, who alleged complete mismanagement by the traffic police and district administration. There was no public notice regarding the timings of the traffic blocks. The announcement for the block on Tuesday also came in late.

“All vehicles which are diverted from Mumbai side can take diversion from Wakad bridge, Bhumkar Chowk taking left towards Dange Chowk, Aundh, Shivajinagar then towards Satara. While from Kiwale Chowk to Ravet, Dange Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi bridge towards Shivajinagar and then through Baner Road towards University Chowk they can go forward,” said Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Residents are annoyed due to these traffic blocks. Atul Namekar secretary of Sinhagad Road - Warje residents association said, “On October 1 the roads were shut, then again traffic blocks were done without informing residents. If they continue to do this, people will have to take longer routes. This is a completed mismanagement by NHAI, traffic police and Pune district administration.”