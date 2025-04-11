Artificial ripening of mangoes under Pune FDA scanner

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will start a special inspection drive across the city next week to check the artificial ripening of mangoes. To ripen mangoes, ethylene in the form of gas is permitted in adherence to specific conditions and concentrations. However, direct use of ethylene on the fruit is not allowed, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Artificial ripening of mangos using calcium carbide and sprayed ethylene in liquid form is prohibited. The practice is harmful to health and banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 and FSS Regulations, 2011.

Dr Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune region, said the order has been issued to start the drive from Tuesday.

“The FDA officials have also issued warnings to fruit sellers and traders to refrain from using calcium carbide for artificial ripening of mangoes or be ready to face stern action,” he said.

To ripen mangoes, ethylene in the form of gas is permitted in adherence to specific conditions and concentrations. However, direct use of ethylene on the fruit is not allowed, said officials.

Annapure, further said that if the vendors or traders are found using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes, the samples will be sent to the laboratory, and prosecution will be filed against the vendor.

“When the fruit is found to be ripened by directly spraying ethylene, the entire stock will be destroyed. Besides, a workshop for the fruit vendors for maintaining hygiene while handling, storing and selling of fruits is likely to be organised,” he said.

As per the officials, there are currently 30 ripening chambers for mangoes available in Pune to facilitate the ripening of the fruit in a scientific way without using toxic chemicals.