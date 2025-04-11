Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Artificial ripening of mangoes under Pune FDA scanner

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 11, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Artificial ripening of mangos using calcium carbide and sprayed ethylene in liquid form is prohibited. The practice is harmful to health and banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 and FSS Regulations, 2011

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will start a special inspection drive across the city next week to check the artificial ripening of mangoes.

To ripen mangoes, ethylene in the form of gas is permitted in adherence to specific conditions and concentrations. However, direct use of ethylene on the fruit is not allowed, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
To ripen mangoes, ethylene in the form of gas is permitted in adherence to specific conditions and concentrations. However, direct use of ethylene on the fruit is not allowed, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Artificial ripening of mangos using calcium carbide and sprayed ethylene in liquid form is prohibited. The practice is harmful to health and banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 and FSS Regulations, 2011.

Dr Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune region, said the order has been issued to start the drive from Tuesday.

“The FDA officials have also issued warnings to fruit sellers and traders to refrain from using calcium carbide for artificial ripening of mangoes or be ready to face stern action,” he said.

To ripen mangoes, ethylene in the form of gas is permitted in adherence to specific conditions and concentrations. However, direct use of ethylene on the fruit is not allowed, said officials.

Annapure, further said that if the vendors or traders are found using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes, the samples will be sent to the laboratory, and prosecution will be filed against the vendor.

“When the fruit is found to be ripened by directly spraying ethylene, the entire stock will be destroyed. Besides, a workshop for the fruit vendors for maintaining hygiene while handling, storing and selling of fruits is likely to be organised,” he said.

As per the officials, there are currently 30 ripening chambers for mangoes available in Pune to facilitate the ripening of the fruit in a scientific way without using toxic chemicals.

News / Cities / Pune / Artificial ripening of mangoes under Pune FDA scanner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On