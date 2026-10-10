At 26.2°C, Wadgaonsheri records highest minimum temperature in Pune

Wadgaonsheri recorded the city’s highest minimum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, crossing the 25-degree Celsius mark during the night. Several other areas in eastern Pune also recorded minimum temperatures around or above 25 degrees Celsius, indicating warmer night-time conditions across the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Temperatures are likely to remain above normal for the next few days in Pune as well as across Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Other areas in eastern Pune, including Lohegaon and Magarpatta, also recorded relatively high night-time temperatures at 23.5 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius, and Chinchwad recorded 25.1 degrees Celsius.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at the IMD, Pune, said, “The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire state of Maharashtra, and the state is currently experiencing dry air conditions. Moreover, the moisture present in the atmosphere is contributing to humidity. As a result, Maharashtra, including Pune city, is experiencing higher temperatures, with some areas recording significantly high temperatures during both daytime and nighttime.”

“Temperatures are likely to remain above normal for the next few days in Pune as well as across Maharashtra,” he said.

Pune city has been experiencing above-normal temperatures since the beginning of October. Following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the city has been witnessing increasingly dry weather conditions over the past four to five days. Consequently, both daytime and night-time temperatures have remained consistently above normal, adding to the discomfort caused by the prevailing weather conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, Shivajinagar earlier recorded a higher daytime temperature than Wadgaonsheri. On October 6, the Shivajinagar weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, the highest October maximum temperature recorded since 2002. Since then, temperatures at the station have remained around the 35 degree Celsius mark, rising further to 35.9 degrees Celsius on October 10, marking a marginal increase in the maximum temperature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, Shivajinagar earlier recorded a higher daytime temperature than Wadgaonsheri. On October 6, the Shivajinagar weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, the highest October maximum temperature recorded since 2002. Since then, temperatures at the station have remained around the 35 degree Celsius mark, rising further to 35.9 degrees Celsius on October 10, marking a marginal increase in the maximum temperature. {{/usCountry}}

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