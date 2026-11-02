Auto driver dies after being hit on head with brick; accused held

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver died after allegedly being hit on the head with a brick during a fight over a minor dispute in the Bhawani Peth area. The incident took place near Manshah Dargah between 11 pm and 11.30 pm on October 30.

A complaint was filed by the deceased’s elder brother after which police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The deceased has been identified as Aslam Khan, a resident of Bhawani Peth. The accused, Amol Ambawane, was arrested by the Khadak police.

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According to the police, Khan was sitting near the dargah with Ambawane when an argument broke out between them over a minor issue.

During the altercation, Khan allegedly picked up a brick lying nearby and hit Ambawane. The accused then allegedly retaliated by picking up the same brick and striking Khan on the back of his head. He also allegedly assaulted Khan with a stone and kicked and punched him after he fell to the ground.

Following the assault, Khan returned home and complained of dizziness and weakness. He went to sleep but failed to wake up the next morning. His family members later rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} A postmortem examination revealed that Khan died due to internal bleeding caused by the head injury, following which the police registered a murder case on October 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A postmortem examination revealed that Khan died due to internal bleeding caused by the head injury, following which the police registered a murder case on October 31. {{/usCountry}}

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A complaint was filed by the deceased’s elder brother after which police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).