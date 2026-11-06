PUNE: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to corporator and social worker Laxmi Udaykant Andekar, arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ayush Komkar, allegedly arising from a family feud between rival branches of the Andekar family. However, the court barred her from entering Pune district, except to attend trial proceedings, until the conclusion of the trial.

Ayush murder case: HC grants bail to Andekar after 13 months in custody

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Justice Milind N Jadhav allowed her bail application on November 5. Andekar was accused number 12 among the 14 accused in the case registered at Samarth Police Station.

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Her lawyer, advocate Vipul Dushing, said she had no other criminal cases and would be released from jail on Friday. Bail applications of the other accused are pending.

The court noted that Andekar had been in custody for 13 months and had undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries in 2019 and 2022. It examined allegations concerning telephone conversations with two co-accused, including a suspected arms supplier, and her departure from Pune with her three sons following the murder.

Rejecting the contention that these circumstances established her involvement in the alleged conspiracy, Justice Jadhav observed that the call records would have to be proved during trial. He said the circumstances did not prima facie establish a direct or indirect connection between Andekar and the alleged conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} The court expressed reservations about the trial court’s reasoning while rejecting her earlier bail application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court expressed reservations about the trial court’s reasoning while rejecting her earlier bail application. {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecution objects

After bail was granted, Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir S Hiray sought a four-week stay on the order, but the court rejected the request. Hiray questioned the medical urgency cited for listing the application. The judge recorded that the prosecutor had entered the courtroom after the order was being dictated.

Considering Andekar’s alleged influence, the court imposed stringent conditions. She must furnish a PR bond of ₹25,000 with one or two sureties, report to the investigating officer on the first Monday of every month and attend all trial hearings.

She has also been directed not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

The court clarified that its observations were limited to the bail application and would not affect the trial on merits.

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Advocates Vipul Dushing, Ashraf Kazi, Kiran Ubhe, Ashish Warnekar and Yash Surana appeared for Andekar. Tapan Thatte and Akshay Dingale appeared for the intervenor, while Hiray and assistant public prosecutor Shilpa G Talhar represented the State.