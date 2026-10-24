Ban on ‘laris’, ‘atom bombs’; no sound-emitting crackers after 10pm: Pune police

The Pune city police have banned traditional strings of joined firecrackers, commonly known as laris, and firecrackers wrapped in strings and sold as ‘atom bombs’ during Diwali. The police have also prohibited bursting sound-emitting crackers between 10pm and 6am and barred using firecrackers on public roads.

The police have also specified conditions for the temporary sale of firecrackers. Vendors issued temporary licences will be allowed to sell them only from November 6 to December 5, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The restrictions were announced in an order issued by additional commissioner of police (administration) Sanjay Patil on Friday, laying down rules for the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season.

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Under the order, the sale, possession and bursting of ‘atom bombs’ are prohibited. The ban on laris covers strings of multiple crackers designed to explode in quick succession. The restrictions aim to regulate firecracker use during the festival.

Between 10pm and 6am, only firecrackers that produce light effects will be permitted; those emitting sound will remain prohibited. The order also bars bursting firecrackers on public roads, restricting where residents can set them off during the celebrations.

The police have also specified conditions for the temporary sale of firecrackers. Vendors issued temporary licences will be allowed to sell them only from November 6 to December 5, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} After the authorised period ends, vendors must return their unsold stock to traders holding permanent licences for the storage and sale of firecrackers. The provision regulates both the duration of temporary sales and the disposal of unsold stock after the deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the authorised period ends, vendors must return their unsold stock to traders holding permanent licences for the storage and sale of firecrackers. The provision regulates both the duration of temporary sales and the disposal of unsold stock after the deadline. {{/usCountry}}

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The directives form part of the city police’s arrangements for Diwali, covering the types of firecrackers that can be sold and used, the hours during which sound-emitting crackers are prohibited, and the conditions governing temporary sales.

Residents, vendors and traders must comply with the restrictions specified in the order during the festive period.