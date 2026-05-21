Beed police launch AI-powered ‘DeepEye’ pilot project

PUNE: In a major leap for policing and criminal investigations, the Beed police have launched an ambitious, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered project named ‘DeepEye’ aimed at speeding up crime investigations and making them more accurate, transparent and result-oriented. The AI-enabled system has been introduced as a pilot project at the Beed city police station, and is being seen as a potential model for police departments across Maharashtra. Beed police have launched artificial intelligence (AI)-powered project named ‘DeepEye’ aimed at speeding up crime investigations and making them more accurate, transparent and result-oriented. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Beed superintendent of police, Navneet Kanwat, said, “The system is designed as a complete end-to-end digital investigation management platform that handles the entire process — from FIR registration to filing of charge sheets — through a unified AI-driven interface.”

According to Kanwat, DeepEye replaces more than 30 physical police registers by integrating all investigation-related data onto a single digital platform. The system is available both as a mobile application on Android and iOS platforms and through a dedicated web portal, enabling police officers to access investigation tools and records in real time. DeepEye integrates advanced technical investigation tools including face recognition, vehicle recognition systems, CCTV monitoring, call detail records (CDR) intelligence, and digital evidence analysis. DeepEye’s AI-powered FIR analysis system can automatically examine complaint details, suggest relevant legal sections, and identify repeat offenders by analysing criminal patterns and databases. DeepEye enables automated FIR uploads and centralised management of criminal databases, officer records, and case files. It can detect sudden spikes in specific crimes, and generate preventive alerts for police personnel. DeepEye offers AI-based recommendations for preventive policing, such as increasing patrolling in sensitive areas or intensifying surveillance in locations witnessing a rise in crimes against women. Through a dedicated ‘Women Safety Insights’ module, DeepEye identifies vulnerable areas and assists the police in taking targeted, preventive measures. DeepEye includes a case-specific digital communication feature that allows investigating officers to coordinate efficiently and securely. All case-related documents are digitally integrated, reducing paperwork and improving accessibility. In DeepEye, senior officers have been provided with a real-time dashboard that offers instant updates on total FIRs, pending cases, active investigations and officer-wise workload analysis. The dashboard tracks investigation delays, identifies bottlenecks, highlights top-performing police stations and officers, and helps authorities take quick action in long-pending cases. With DeepEye’s geo-spatial crime analysis capability, it can analyse jurisdiction-wise crime trends, recurring offences and high-risk zones. Officials said that this will help the police formulate more effective, preventive policing strategies and deploy resources efficiently.

“The system also includes advanced security measures such as two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption to ensure secure handling of sensitive police data. In addition, the platform supports e-FIR registration and voice-based FIR filing, making the complaint process more accessible and citizen-friendly,” said Kanwat, an IIT pass-out who is the brain behind DeepEye.

If the pilot project proves successful in Beed, the Maharashtra government may consider implementing the system across the state, potentially making ‘DeepEye’ a model for AI-based policing in India.