Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’ portal has received as many as 853 complaints regarding unauthorised banners and hoardings within two days of its launch; reflecting the scale of the problem facing the city. The portal received 225 complaints on the very first day of its launch on Tuesday followed by 628 complaints on the second day on Wednesday; totalling 853 complaints in two days. So much so that all ward offices were given access to the portal on Wednesday to update the status of complaints wherever action has been taken against the displays in question.

₹2,000 daily penalty for illegal flex, hoardings; removal of each such display to cost ₹2 lakh. (HT) more less

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According to officials, Kothrud recorded the highest number of complaints (124); followed by Bibwewadi and Vishrambaug-Wada (95 each); Yerawada (90); Nagar road (67); Aundh (64); Shivajinagar (69); and Warje (53). Whereas Kasba recorded 53 complaints; Sinhagad road 28; Kondhwa 27; Dhole Patil road 26; Hadapsar 16; and Wanowrie seven, among others.

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Prajit Nair, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “The number of complaints received on day one was lower as compared to the large number of complaints received on the second day. Several complaints have already been addressed, and illegal banners have been pulled down. However, we are currently verifying the data due to which, the number of complaints resolved has not yet been made public.”

Citizens can report illegal banners by uploading photographs and marking their locations on bhauflexkadha.pmc.gov.in. Sandip Kadam, head of the PMC’s sky sign department, said that the respective ward office removes the illegal banner or hoarding after receiving a complaint. Once the action is completed, officials upload a fresh, geo-tagged photograph of the location as proof of removal; and close the complaint on the portal.

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{{^usCountry}} The portal also features the ‘City Defacement Awards 2026’, a satirical take on identifying those responsible for defacing public spaces with illegal banners and hoardings. Offenders are classified as Bhau, Dada or Saheb with Bhau referring to flex banners put up in a neighbourhood lane; Dada to those put up at multiple junctions; and Saheb to those spread across the entire city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The portal also features the ‘City Defacement Awards 2026’, a satirical take on identifying those responsible for defacing public spaces with illegal banners and hoardings. Offenders are classified as Bhau, Dada or Saheb with Bhau referring to flex banners put up in a neighbourhood lane; Dada to those put up at multiple junctions; and Saheb to those spread across the entire city. {{/usCountry}}

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Cracking down on illegal hoardings, banners, flex boards and other advertisements; the PMC has introduced penalties of ₹2,000 per such display per day and a removal charge of ₹2 lakh per such hoarding on Wednesday.

An official order issued by additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair on November 25 has directed all 15 ward offices to take action against unauthorised advertisements under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995. The order makes advertisers, advertising agencies and property owners responsible for the violations. “Action will be taken against unauthorised advertisements, and the expenses incurred on their removal will be recovered from the persons responsible,” Nair said in the order.

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Nair told Hindustan Times that there has been a provision for a penalty of ₹1000 for each illegal hoarding/banner but there is no clarity whether the same is for an hour, a day, or a number of days. “After this order, it will be clear what amount of penalty should be taken based on the category and period of violation,” he said.