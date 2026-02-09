Bhimashankar temple to remain shut during Mahashivratri amid renovation push

The Bhimashankar temple will remain closed for devotees even during the Mahashivratri period this month, the district administration announced on Sunday, reversing its earlier decision to keep the shrine open from February 12 to February 18 despite ongoing renovation work. However, officials said that given the current stage of work, it would not be possible to ensure devotees’ safety if the temple doors are opened during the festival. (HT)

District collector Jitendra Dudi said the decision was taken after a fresh review of the pace, scale and safety implications of the construction work underway at the temple complex, which is being upgraded as part of preparations for the Simhastha Nashik Kumbh Mela in 2027.

“The nature of the construction, the presence of large stone blocks, heavy machinery and building material in the temple premises, and the volume of devotees expected during Mahashivratri make it unsafe to allow darshan during this period,” Dudi said, appealing to devotees to cooperate with the administration.

Earlier, the administration had decided to close the temple for three months for renovation but had exempted the Mahashivratri period from February 12 to February 18, keeping devotees’ convenience in mind. However, officials said that given the current stage of work, it would not be possible to ensure devotees’ safety if the temple doors are opened during the festival.

The Bhimashankar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, is being redeveloped under the Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Development Plan as a part of Kumbh Mela 2027 crowd management and facilities, approved by the Maharashtra government. The plan aims to upgrade infrastructure to safely handle a massive influx of pilgrims, especially during the Nashik Kumbh Mela, when a large number of devotees visiting Nashik–Trimbakeshwar are also expected to travel to Bhimashankar. Officials estimate that the shrine could see up to one lakh devotees daily during peak periods.

As part of the redevelopment, a new grand assembly hall is being constructed, along with improved entry and exit routes, stairways and other crowd management facilities. The old assembly hall has already been completely dismantled, and work on the new structure and access routes is progressing at speed.

Officials said keeping the temple open during construction was not feasible, as large stones and construction material are currently stored within the temple precincts. “From a safety perspective, allowing darshan amid active stonework and heavy movement of material would be extremely risky,” Dudi said.

The administration also cited Bhimashankar’s geography and weather conditions as a key factor behind the decision. The region receives very heavy rainfall between June and September, making construction impossible during the monsoon. As a result, officials are racing to complete critical infrastructure work within the limited available window before the rains set in.

“In order to complete the development works within the stipulated timeframe and ensure long-term safety and convenience for devotees, accelerating the current phase of construction is essential,” Dudi said.

The district administration has urged devotees and local residents to take the safety concerns seriously and cooperate with the temple trust, district administration, police and local authorities during the closure period.