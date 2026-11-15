Bhujbal reviews Bhidewada memorial work, calls for speedy completion

After years of delay, work on the Bhidewada National Memorial in Pune has gathered pace. However, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed concern over the time taken to complete the project and urged the agencies to expedite the remaining work.

Bhujbal, the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister, inspected the memorial site at Budhwar Peth on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the project dedicated to social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. (HT PHOTO)

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Bhujbal, the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister, inspected the memorial site at Budhwar Peth on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the project dedicated to social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. “There has been a delay in completing the work and I have been raising the issue in Mantralaya for a long time. The work has now gathered pace,” he said.

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The memorial is developed at the historic Bhidewada site, where Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule began their pioneering work in girls’ education. The project aims to showcase the lives and contributions of the social reformers through modern audio-visual technology and interactive displays.

Recalling the hurdles faced by the project, Bhujbal said a hunger strike had been held over the issue and that the matter had also reached the court before construction could begin. He expressed hope that the remaining work would be completed without further delay and to the required standards.

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), other agencies involved in the project and people who respect the legacy of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule to extend their support. He also urged people not to oppose the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), other agencies involved in the project and people who respect the legacy of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule to extend their support. He also urged people not to oppose the project. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorial is being developed on a plot measuring around 272.57 square metres, with a proposed built-up area of 1,114.55 square metres. According to the civic administration’s release, the project has an estimated cost of ₹35 crore.

Officials said the reinforced cement concrete work, steel structure, brickwork and internal and external plastering have been completed. The false ceiling framework and fire-fighting system are also ready, while electrical work and the installation of audio-visual and holography systems are currently underway.

The complex will house a skill development centre for girls and women, a library, a guidance centre, a computer centre and an amphitheatre. A committee has been appointed to oversee the audio-visual and holography components.

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Bhujbal said the project had received government approval and called for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure its timely completion.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintendent engineer (buildings) Bipin Shinde, deputy commissioner Avinash Sankpal and other officials were present during the inspection.