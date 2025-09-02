Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Biker run over by truck on Dehu Road

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:34 am IST

The truck driver, Pradeep Yadav (22), a resident of Tathawade, has been arrested for rash and negligent driving by the police

A biker died on the spot at around 9:30am on Sunday near Dwarka Society on the Katraj–Dehu Road bypass, when a speeding truck rammed into his two-wheeler from behind.

After the incident, residents had blocked the road in protest, demanding safety measures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After the incident, residents had blocked the road in protest, demanding safety measures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Deep Pal Bahadur Shahi (35), a resident of Nirman Enclave, Vikasanagar, Kiwale. The truck driver, Pradeep Yadav (22), a resident of Tathawade, has been arrested for rash and negligent driving by the Dehu Road police. A case has been registered under sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

After the incident, residents had blocked the road in protest, demanding safety measures. Police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors, and traffic movement resumed.

News / Cities / Pune / Biker run over by truck on Dehu Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On