Biker run over by truck on Dehu Road

A biker died on the spot at around 9:30am on Sunday near Dwarka Society on the Katraj–Dehu Road bypass, when a speeding truck rammed into his two-wheeler from behind. After the incident, residents had blocked the road in protest, demanding safety measures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Deep Pal Bahadur Shahi (35), a resident of Nirman Enclave, Vikasanagar, Kiwale. The truck driver, Pradeep Yadav (22), a resident of Tathawade, has been arrested for rash and negligent driving by the Dehu Road police. A case has been registered under sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

After the incident, residents had blocked the road in protest, demanding safety measures. Police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors, and traffic movement resumed.