Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

ISIA hosts workshop

The seventh edition of MOTOTECH 2026, a two-day automotive industry conference and exhibition, was inaugurated at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Chinchwad on Friday by Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner and administrator Vijay Suryawanshi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The India–Sweden Innovations Accelerator (ISIA) hosted its 28th workshop in Pune this week, bringing together industry leaders, technology providers and sustainability experts to explore opportunities for deploying innovative clean technologies in India.The workshop brought together representatives from more than 60 Indian companies and 7 Swedish cleantech companies.

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Maharashtra farmers to get support for resilient agriculture

The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR), with support from the Walmart Foundation, has launched the second phase of its ProRISE programme to strengthen climate resilience, farm incomes and market access for smallholder farmers in drought-prone regions, including Solapur, Dharashiv and Jalna districts of Maharashtra. The ProRISE-II initiative will focus on climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable natural resource management, farmer-owned enterprises, improved market access and digital technologies. The first phase of the programme supported more than 11,800 farmers associated with 11 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across Solapur, Dharashiv and Jalna. The participating organisations recorded a combined business turnover of ₹44.86 crore. The programme also established 12 groups pursuing Participatory Guarantee System certification to encourage safer, residue-free and sustainable farming practice

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{{^usCountry}} Logitech commences local manufacturing in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Logitech commences local manufacturing in India {{/usCountry}}

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Logitech this week announced that local manufacturing has commenced in India. This marks a further diversification of Logitech’s existing manufacturing footprint. Commenting on the move, Sree Chenincherry, chief supply chain operations Officer at Logitech, said, “India is a strategically important market for Logitech. Establishing our first local Indian manufacturing footprint brings us one step closer to our Indian customers.”

Seventh edition of MOTOTECH 2026 inaugurated

The seventh edition of MOTOTECH 2026, a two-day automotive industry conference and exhibition, was inaugurated at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Chinchwad on Friday by Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner and administrator Vijay Suryawanshi, who is also chairman of the Auto Cluster Development and Research Institute. Being held on October 30 and 31 under the theme ‘Factory of the Future for Next-Gen Mobility’, the event brings together automobile manufacturers, technology providers, component suppliers, MSMEs and industry professionals to discuss industry collaboration, future-ready skills and preparedness for electric mobility.

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