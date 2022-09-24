Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

EKA Mobility collaborates with goEgoNetwork for setting up EV charging infra

EKA Mobility announced entering a collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with goEgoNetwork to provide a robust, efficient, compliant, and well-connected EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations to its customers for public transportation.

As per the mutual agreement, goEgoNetwork will now be the official electric charging solution provider for EKA’s 9-meter buses, to set up ARAI & OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for the institutional customers across the country.

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA said, “We’ve been striving to set up a robust, efficient and reliable EV ecosystem to achieve India’s aspirational net-zero emissions goal. The collaboration will ensure a

fast-charging network for institutional customers of our 9-meter e-buses across the nation. Building a more accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure will drive the rapid transformation of electrifying public transportation in our country and achieve net-zero emissions goals.”

Rishi Bagla, director, goEgoNetwork, said, “Our passenger EV charging network has been growing quickly with our presence in housing societies, public car parks, educational institutes, charging parks, hospitals, etc. The tie-up with EKA Mobility is a testimony to the fact that our charging solutions are universal and can be used by all types and sizes of EVs currently available in the market.”

SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member

Pune-based SG Analytics has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. With over 18 years of industry experience, Amit is the Founder and CEO of Bloom AI, a cloud-based data & analytics product firm. Before Bloom AI, Amit was part of the executive leadership team at Evalueserve, heading their financial services data and analytics practice. He was instrumental in building their investment management, data analytics and ESG practices.

“Amit’s entry will bolster our efforts to provide more value to our customers and deepen our relationships in Data Analytics and Investment Insights services,” said Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics.

SG Analytics has been strengthening its senior leadership team by bringing in Biswanath Choudhury (COO), Dr. Kiran Bala (CPO), and Kulwinder Singh (CMO) in the last 12 months. “I am deeply passionate about how technology can be used to accelerate business performance and improve the way businesses derive value. I am excited to join the SG Analytics advisory board at a key inflection point as the company continues its growth for the last few years,” said Amit Shanker, Board Advisor, SG Analytics.

Kinetic Green partners with Tata Capital

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has partnered with Tata Capital. Through this partnership, customers looking to buy Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers will get access to digitally enabled loans at Kinetic Green dealerships across India.

The loan disbursement is seamless as loan decision can be given in flat 15 minutes. Through this collaboration, customers will get attractive interest rate, loan up to 85 per cent of two-wheeler value, repayment period of up to 36 months and low EMI scheme as per customer eligibility.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said that “With attractive financing options provided by Tata Capital the partnership will further favour the green mobility shift, leading to a seamless ownership experience. I am confident that this association will help penetration into untapped markets and allow easy access to finance at the best rates with minimum documentation.”

Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, Tata Capital Financial Services Limited said, “The shift to electric mobility is becoming an inevitable reality. First-time EV buyers (two/four wheelers) also get lucrative tax benefits. With our easy and affordable financing solutions, we want to make EV adoption easier for Kinetic Green’s two-wheeler buyers. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Kinetic Green.”

Ashwini Malhotra conferred with IIMM Pune – Lifetime Achievement Award

Weikfield Foods Managing Director Ashwini Malhotra was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by The Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) Pune branch at the 8th Annual Supply Chain Management Awards Ceremony.

“Supply chain management is extremely critical especially in the food industry which involves fresh produce and where perishability is an issue. It is critical to get right quantity at the right time and we have been able to do it effectively and consistently,” said Malhotra while addressing the conference.

WealthTech startup Savart raises $1.5 million funding

Tech-based investment advisory Savart has raised around $1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts’ Angel Fund. Other investors that participated in the ride included existing investor Beenext Asia Fund and several other angel investors.

Founded in by Sankarsh Chanda at the age of 18 after dropping out of college, this wealth-tech company helps users create long term out-performance with their mutual fund and stock investments using its proprietary research system – APART (Advanced Process Automation & Research Technology). APART has helped create over 26 per cent CAGR on an average for its investors since September 2019, compared to 16 per cent of NIFTY during the same period.

Sankarsh said, “We are pleased to receive the investment from 9Unicorns, VCATS, our existing investors and angels. We are glad to have the faith of investors who believe that Savart’s journey to becoming India’s largest investment advisor is just one step in our journey to be the world’s largest & impactful asset management business.”

The company is also betting on local languages and expects its platform to be present in five languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, and Gujarati over the next five months.