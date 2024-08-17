BJMC, Sassoon tighten security after Kolkata Incident 

In response to the recent tragic incident at Kolkata, the security committee at BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has swiftly introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to enhance safety across the campus. The committee was established on August 15 amid the incident and strike by resident doctors raising safety and security concerns, said the officials. As per officials, the key measures of the SOPs recommended by the security committee include a significant increase in security personnel, installation of CCTV cameras. (HT PHOTO)

The twelve-member panel is headed by Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC and includes professors, SGH staff, Pune Police, security staff and representatives of resident doctors.

Dr Pawar said, “The medical education department is taking a regular review of the situation, and two meetings have been held to discuss the situation at BJMC and the strike by resident doctors.”

As per officials, the key measures of the SOPs recommended by the security committee include a significant increase in security personnel, installation of CCTV cameras, and enhanced indoor and outdoor lighting to boost visibility. Additionally, female staff working night shifts will now be escorted by security officers. The hospital will implement metal detectors at entry points, while ID proof for staff and visitor ID cards for attendants will be made mandatory.

Dr Pawar said the instruction has been given to install lights in low-light areas to have better visibility during the night. “The campus of the institute is massive and there are 350 CCTV cameras and more 100 will be added. More than 100 security staff will be appointed and control of CCTV at one location and will be monitored by security staff round the clock,” he said.