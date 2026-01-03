Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    BJP, Shiv Sena to contest against each other in Pune after talks fail

    Both parties had submitted the AB form to their candidates, but could not finalise an alliance before the nomination withdrawal deadline

    Published on: Jan 03, 2026 5:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Negotiations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have collapsed, with both parties deciding to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation elections separately.

    The BJP reportedly offered only 15 seats to Shiv Sena, while the Sena demanded a larger share. (HT)
    The BJP reportedly offered only 15 seats to Shiv Sena, while the Sena demanded a larger share. (HT)

    Both parties had submitted the AB form to their candidates, but could not finalise an alliance before the nomination withdrawal deadline. The BJP reportedly offered only 15 seats to Shiv Sena, while the Sena demanded a larger share.

    BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said, “We had several rounds of discussion, but since both sides could not agree on certain seats, we will contest against each other in Pune. While there is an alliance between us in many places, it did not materialise here.”

    Aba Bagul, who recently joined Shiv Sena from Congress, said, “The BJP was offering seats where neither party has historically performed well. Most of the seats offered were in the Kondhwa area.”

    With the BJP and Shiv Sena contesting separately, there is a possibility that the Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction (NCP) may support Shiv Sena candidates in constituencies where the Sena’s presence is strong.

    While senior Shiv Sena leaders were keen on maintaining the alliance with the BJP, local leaders ultimately convinced the party to contest independently for the Pune civic polls.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Pune News/BJP, Shiv Sena To Contest Against Each Other In Pune After Talks Fail
    News/Cities/Pune News/BJP, Shiv Sena To Contest Against Each Other In Pune After Talks Fail
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes