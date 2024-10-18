BJP’s Shrinath Bhimale firm on contesting Parvati seat, despite appointment to labour board

Despite being appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Advisory Contract Labour Board, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrinath Bhimale remains determined to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Parvati constituency. Bhimale, who has long aspired to represent the seat, stated that he neither requested nor officially accepted the chairmanship. Bhimale, who has been with the BJP for 25 years and sought an assembly ticket for the past 15, emphasised his commitment to enter the poll fray. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government’s decision to appoint Bhimale to the advisory board has sparked speculation that the BJP is set to give another chance to three-time MLA Madhuri Misal as its nominee from Parvati for the upcoming assembly polls.

However, Bhimale dismissed the rumours, saying, “I learned about the appointment through media and social media. I haven’t received any official communication, gazette, or letter from senior leaders.”

Bhimale, who has been with the BJP for 25 years and sought an assembly ticket for the past 15, emphasised his commitment to enter the poll fray. “I don’t have a Plan B. I’m firm on contesting the election and confident the party will support me. I’ve already prepared my nomination form, affidavit, and obtained a no-dues certificate from Pune Municipal Corporation,” he said.

Current Parvati MLA Misal has represented the constituency in three terms. As the elections approach, there’s a growing demand within the BJP to consider new candidate for the seat. Bhimale expressed his readiness for the challenge, stating, “I’m committed to winning and have started my preparations based on discussions with party leaders.”