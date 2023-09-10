Brushing strokes to save the stripes, the nation’s pride

Pune: Following the tracks of the conservation of 50 years of Project Tiger, the city saw three wildlife crusaders — artist, film director and forest official — unite at a solo exhibition in the city. ‘Roar - From Bengal to Pune’ art exhibition at Vesavar Art Gallery features the works of celebrated artist Bappa Bhowmick on the theme of Sunderban tigers. (HT)

“Roar - From Bengal to Pune” art exhibition that opened on Wednesday centres around the theme of Sunderban tigers, featuring the talent of celebrated artist Bappa Bhowmick.

Bhowmick said, “I am honoured to showcase my first show of Maharashtra in Pune. I am humbled by the invitation of Vesavar Art Gallery, founders Kavita Bhandari and Pranali Harpude. My paintings at the display are my works of past six months. I have used various mediums — postcards, leaves, gramophone records — to present the Royal Bengal Tigers of Sundarbans.”

Attending the inauguration function, Praveen NR, chief conservator of forests, Maharashtra forest department, Pune, said, “The art exhibition is a noble way to create awareness about our rich wildlife. More such events should in held in city and across the country. The central and state governments have launched various campaigns to mark the 50 years of Project Tiger, a conservation programme launched in 1973 that led to setting up of several reserves dedicated to the big across the country. Our department extends support to various causes attached to wildlife conservation.”

India is home to at least 3,167 tigers, as per the latest national tiger census (2022) summary report released by the Centre. Our country has estimated 70% of the world’s tiger population. The big cat, listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to range and population declines, is found across a range of natural habitats in India, said the forest official.

Talking about his film “Territory” and being a part of the exhibition, actor Sandeep Kulkarni said, “The film that focuses on tiger protection has received appreciation at the international film festivals. The exhibition aligns with the film’s subject, emphasising the importance of preserving our national animal.”

Making his debut as the writer-director of “Territory”, Sachin Shriram, said, “I grew up in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra listening to incidents of tiger poaching and village folklore related to the animal. The subject is close to my heart. We all have gathered here to support the cause of tiger conservation, and it is a good platform to spread awareness through our respective mediums of art.”

The launch also saw the unveiling of Bhowmick’s literary endeavour “Art of Bappa Bhowmick”. The book explores the mystique of Sundarban tigers, insects, and human nature, captured by Bhowmick, through contemporary paintings and drawings.

The art gallery, along with Bhowmick, will donate part of the earnings from the exhibition towards the welfare of various NGOs working in wildlife conservation.

The exhibition is open to public at Vesavar Art Gallery, East Street, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm till September 27.