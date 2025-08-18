Candidates demand immediate release of SET results amid growing uncertainty

The results of the State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on June 15 have yet to be announced, sparking concerns among candidates. Many are now demanding clarity from the authorities regarding the exact date when the results will be announced. The exams were held on June 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The SET exam department of SPPU serves as the nodal agency authorised by the Government of Maharashtra and operates under the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The department is responsible for conducting eligibility tests for assistant professor positions in universities and senior colleges across Maharashtra and Goa.

Rahul Sasane, president, Pune University Student’s Struggle Action Committee, questioned if the delay was intentional, citing a circular related to the implementation of reservations for the Special Backward Class (SBC) category as a possible reason for the postponement.

“The results should have been declared early. The delay is causing academic loss to students. We demand immediate publication of the SET results to prevent further damage,” he said.

Officials of SPPU were unavailable for comments.

The SET examination was conducted in a traditional pen-and-paper format across 18 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Nandurbar, and Goa at 256 colleges.

Out of 1,10,412 registered candidates across 32 subjects, 90,446 (about 82%) appeared.