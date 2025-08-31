Central team reviews metropolitan surveillance unit project

A central ministry team from the central surveillance unit (CSU)—integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) and the technical support unit (TSU) project visited the metropolitan surveillance unit (MSU) in Pune on Friday, said officials on Saturday. MSU is a special unit with laboratory facility aimed at understanding the nature and cause of diseases in an urban context and identifying potential disease outbreaks. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Shubhangi Kulsange, joint director, IDSP-National Centre for Disease Control; Dr Pradipkumar Awate, team lead, TUS-MSU and Dr Amol Mankar, public health expert, TSU-MSU, who reviewed the facility, have appreciated the progress made in setting up the unit, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said, “MSU is a special unit with laboratory facility aimed at understanding the nature and cause of diseases in an urban context and identifying potential disease outbreaks. Tenders will be floated next week by the civic electric and building departments to set up the unit. Request letter will be given to the departments on Monday. Apart from the newly appointed 19 staff, five more will join the unit soon.”

Pune’s MSU is approved under the PM-ABHIM (Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) monitored through Pragati portal.

PMC, since 2021, has been working on to set up the unit and 5,000 square feet space in Jawale Bhavan, Kasba Peth, was finalised in May 2025. The Centre has approved a budget proposal of ₹8.28 crore for the project, of which ₹ 1 crore was released on July 8, 2025, said officials.