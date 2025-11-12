Centre approves 1,000 e-buses for Pune under PM e-drive scheme

In a major boost to Pune’s public transport system, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses (e-buses) for Pune city under the ‘PM e-Drive’ scheme. Union minister for heavy industries H D Kumaraswamy has given final approval to the proposal, union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol announced on Tuesday. Mohol’s meetings with union minister Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis proved crucial in getting the proposal approved. (HT)

The new e-buses will soon be inducted into the fleet of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), which operates bus services across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The move is expected to strengthen the city’s public transport network, reduce congestion, and help control air pollution, Mohol said.

At present, the PMPML operates around 2,000 buses of which, about 750 are owned by the undertaking while the rest are run through contractors. Given the city’s expansion and growing population, the transport body requires at least 3,000 buses. Mohol said he had been consistently following up with both the state and central governments for the addition of new buses to the PMPML’s fleet. His meetings with union minister Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis proved crucial in getting the proposal approved.

“To ensure availability of funds, I had met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested that the required communication be sent from the state government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The proposal for 1,000 e-buses was later forwarded by the PMPML to the union ministry of heavy industries. About a fortnight ago, I met minister Kumaraswamy in New Delhi to discuss the proposal in detail. He assured me of quick action, and in Tuesday’s meeting, the proposal received final approval,” Mohol said.

Mohol said that strengthening Pune’s public transport system remains a key priority. “The Metro currently operates on a 32-km route, and the Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi line will begin soon. The Metro’s extended routes have also received approval. Alongside, empowering the PMPML has been my primary agenda. I have been consistently pursuing the matter to bring more buses into the fleet, and now that this has materialised, my priority will be to ensure the buses’ early inclusion,” he said.

“The Modi government has always prioritised integrated and sustainable urban development, with a strong focus on expanding public transport. On behalf of Pune residents, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the purchase of 1,000 new e-buses for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. I also express my gratitude to union minister H D Kumaraswamy and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for their support,” Mohol said.