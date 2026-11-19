PUNE: The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, proposing changes to the appointment and removal of pro-vice-chancellors and the execution of construction and development works at state universities. The proposed amendments will empower the chancellor the authority to remove pro-vice-chancellors on the recommendation of vice-chancellors. They also propose bringing university construction and development projects under the state public works department (PWD), with varsity management councils overseeing the work.

Maharashtra cabinet approved a draft ordinance to amend Maharashtra Public Universities Act proposing changes to appointment and removal of pro-vice-chancellors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At present, pro-vice-chancellors are appointed by vice-chancellors with the approval of the university’s management council. However, the existing Act does not explicitly provide for their removal, leaving a gap in the administrative framework.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The proposed provision seeks to establish a formal removal mechanism, under which the vice-chancellor will recommend the removal and the chancellor will have the final authority to act on it.

The department said “the changes had become necessary to align the legislation with developments in higher education, particularly following the introduction of the NEP”.