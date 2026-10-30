Character, discipline key to nation-building, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Pune: Education must go beyond academic qualifications and career advancement to develop character, discipline and responsible citizens, said Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the eight convocation ceremony of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune.

MIT-WPU executive president Rahul Karad (centre) felicitated former Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Lalit at the eight convocation ceremony of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU). (HT)

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Addressing graduating students, Arlekar emphasised that the youth have a crucial role in shaping India’s future. He urged graduates to contribute their knowledge, skills and expertise towards society and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, stating that education finds its true purpose through service to the nation.

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The two-day convocation celebrated 7,806 graduates, including 17 PhD scholars. A total of 345 students received academic honours, comprising 135 gold, 105 silver and 105 bronze medals. The Founder President Medal was awarded to Dhanashri Rajendra Mhase from the School of Science and Environmental Studies.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Lalit urged graduates to uphold integrity and use their education for meaningful social change. Ashok Khemka (retd) IAS highlighted the importance of professional competence, innovation and ethical leadership, while University at Buffalo President professor Satish K. Tripathi stressed the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

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{{^usCountry}} MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions managing trustee and executive president and MIT World Peace University executive president Rahul V Karad emphasised integrating science, spirituality and human values to build a peaceful society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions managing trustee and executive president and MIT World Peace University executive president Rahul V Karad emphasised integrating science, spirituality and human values to build a peaceful society. {{/usCountry}}

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