City records 116% above-normal rainfall in September

PUNE: September has proved to be a game-changer for the city as far as the monsoon is concerned. The city recorded 316.7 mm rainfall in September 2025, which is a staggering 116% above the normal of 146.3 mm. This not only helped offset the rainfall deficits of July and August but also lifted the overall seasonal tally to 849.2 mm; about 33% above normal.

The rain in September came after two consecutive deficit months, bringing much-needed relief for agriculture and water reserves. According to meteorologists, such extreme swings—long dry phases followed by torrential wet spells—are becoming a characteristic feature of Pune’s changing monsoon pattern.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune’s average rainfall for the four core monsoon months—June, July, August and September—is 638.2 mm. By the end of August this year, the city had received 532.5 mm, which is about 105.7 mm below normal, placing it in a rainfall deficit. However, September turned the picture around; the month not only compensated for the shortfall but also pushed Pune into the surplus category. Interestingly, rainfall till September 15 was just 92.8 mm, but the second half of the month witnessed a sharp surge, taking the final September total to 316.7 mm. With this surplus, Pune closed the official monsoon season on a positive note, driven primarily by the September rainfall surge.

Asked about the sharp rise in rainfall during September, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, explained, “The system that developed in the second half of September was the main driver of heavy rainfall in Pune. This included a depression that initially formed as a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal. As it moved westwards, it gradually intensified into a depression and though its intensity reduced after crossing land, it still brought widespread rain. In addition, another low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal which further enhanced rainfall activity not only in Pune but also across several parts of Maharashtra.”

Low pressure systems (LPS) have emerged as a major contributor to rainfall this year, not only in Maharashtra but across several parts of the country. According to official data from the IMD, the country witnessed 18 LPS during the monsoon this year, compared to the long-period average of 13.

The impact was also reflected in the duration, with the number of days under LPS conditions rising from the normal 55 to 69 days this season. Month-wise, both June and July recorded five systems each while August and September saw four systems each. Notably, all these formations originated over the Bay of Bengal, underscoring its critical role in driving this year’s monsoon activity.