City starts Diwali decluttering, 40 tonnes sent for reuse

City residents have begun their Diwali cleaning with a sustainable twist. In this, they are being supported by SWaCH Plus, a wholly-owned workers’ cooperative, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Together they have launched the ‘V Collect Diwali Declutter’ campaign to promote reuse while decluttering homes between Dussehra and Diwali. The initiative began on October 4 and will continue till October 18 across the city. (okrasiuk - stock.adobe.com)

The initiative began on October 4 and will continue till October 18 across the city. In the first two days, nearly 40 tonnes of reusable items were collected, including 23 tonnes of clothes, 1.8 tonnes of footwear, 2 tonnes of books, 1.9 tonnes of toys, along with utensils, crockery, decorative pieces, and furniture. Another 2.4 tonnes of e-waste, including old gadgets, smartphones, and laptops, were also gathered.

Over 170 residential societies joined the first phase of the drive on October 4 and 5. The next round will be held on October 11 and 12 in over 100 housing societies and public spots such as Nagar Road, Aundh, Sahakar Sadan (Prabhat Road), and Anand Niketan Badminton Hall (Kothrud). The drives will continue on weekends till October 18 for citizen convenience.

SWaCH board member Vidya Naiknavare said, “The campaign motivates citizens to donate items in good condition, such as clothes, books, utensils, toys, and glassware, or hand over e-waste for authorised recycling. Collected goods are sorted and sold at minimal prices to waste pickers and low-income families. The proceeds, after covering the administrative costs, help fund the education of waste pickers’ children.”

She added that SWaCH has been running the ‘V Collect’ initiative for over a decade now to divert reusable materials from landfills and promote a culture of reuse in Pune. “We urge citizens to participate, as even small acts of reuse can make a significant impact on waste management and environmental health.”