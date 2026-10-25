Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Saturday reviewed dengue control and prevention measures and visited Dr Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital in Baner and directed civic departments to intensify efforts to curb mosquito breeding.

As per of the control measures the civic body’s inspection drive this year covered as many as 14 lakh homes and inspected 2,831,386 containers used for storing water. (HT)

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According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, the city recorded 4,908 dengue cases in 2024 and 2,391 in 2025. A further 2,291 cases were reported between January 1 and October 20, 2026.

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“Citizens should not panic. If they experience dengue-like symptoms, they should contact the nearest municipal or private hospital and seek treatment promptly. Adequate beds and medicines have been made available and urged residents not to panic but seek timely treatment,” Ram said. He also appealed to citizens to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes.

As per of the control measures the civic body’s inspection drive this year covered as many as 14 lakh homes and inspected 2,831,386 containers used for storing water. Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 18,885 containers across 13,000 homes. The PMC has issued notices to 2,664 properties and collected fines amounting to ₹6.30 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} During the review, Ram directed the health, building permission, anti-encroachment and solid waste management departments to coordinate and conduct preventive action. “The focus will be on stagnant water at construction sites, waste dumps and other locations where mosquitoes can breed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the review, Ram directed the health, building permission, anti-encroachment and solid waste management departments to coordinate and conduct preventive action. “The focus will be on stagnant water at construction sites, waste dumps and other locations where mosquitoes can breed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Civic officials said that, currently in the city, private hospitals have 4,409 beds, including 670 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, for dengue patients. Civic hospitals have 333 beds, including six ICU beds. The PMC said around half of the beds were available. Dr Naidu Hospital has 50 dedicated dengue beds, of which 35 were vacant. All diagnostics and treatment at the civic hospital are provided free, they said.

The PMC has also made rapid diagnostic kits available at all its dispensaries. Free confirmatory tests are also available at Dr Naidu, Dr Kotnis and Kamala Nehru hospitals. Private and government hospitals have been directed to register dengue cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal and avoid duplicate entries.

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The civic body has prioritised preventive measures in areas reporting more cases. It has also directed officials to carry out targeted fogging around patients’ homes and nearby enclosed spaces, rather than indiscriminate spraying in open areas. Biological larvicides will be used in stored water.

As part of its awareness drive, the PMC is using digital displays at railway stations, radio messages and audio announcements on garbage collection vehicles. Residents have been urged to cover water tanks, remove stagnant water, cooperate with inspection teams and observe a weekly dry day to prevent mosquito breeding, they said.