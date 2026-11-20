The Class 12 economics examination which was earlier scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, will now be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on February 17, as per a corrigendum issued by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday.

The detailed timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were made available on the board’s official website on November 6. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The board has clarified that the remaining examination schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will remain unchanged.

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The detailed timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were made available on the board’s official website on November 6.