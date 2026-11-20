The Class 12 economics examination which was earlier scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, will now be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on February 17, as per a corrigendum issued by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday.
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The board has clarified that the remaining examination schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will remain unchanged.
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The detailed timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were made available on the board’s official website on November 6.
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