Clean and green school assessment must for all Maharashtra schools

PUNE: The state School Education Department has directed that all schools across Maharashtra participate in the Swachh and Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2026-27 assessment and complete their registration and self-assessment by November 19.

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In a directive issued on November 2, 2026, Mahesh Palkar, director (secondary and higher secondary), School Education Department, asked education authorities across Maharashtra to ensure that all eligible schools participate in the assessment through the SHVR portal or mobile application.

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Launched by the Union Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy, the initiative aims to promote cleanliness, green practices, behavioural change and environmental awareness among students through regular school activities. It covers government, aided, private, residential, tribal and minority-run schools across the country.

Schools will be assessed on six parameters: water facilities, toilets, handwashing with soap, operation and maintenance, behavioural change and capacity building, and Mission LiFE activities.

The implementation framework, assessment methodology and evaluation process for 2026-27 will remain unchanged from the previous year.

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{{^usCountry}} Schools must register using their UDISE+ codes, complete a self-assessment against the prescribed parameters and submit their applications through their headmasters. Based on their scores, they will receive star ratings and be considered for recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schools must register using their UDISE+ codes, complete a self-assessment against the prescribed parameters and submit their applications through their headmasters. Based on their scores, they will receive star ratings and be considered for recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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The SHVR portal will also serve as a national repository of information on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), sustainability and Mission LiFE activities in schools. The data is expected to support evidence-based planning, monitoring and reporting by district authorities. National-level orientation programmes will be jointly organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and UNICEF.

The Union government has extended the deadline for the district-level school selection process from October 31 to November 19. Palkar has directed authorities to complete their assigned tasks within the revised timeline.

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The state-level school selection process is scheduled from November 8 to December 7, 2026.