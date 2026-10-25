Close friends under scanner in attack on shipping bizman

Three men close to shipping businessman Rana Suryawanshi are under the scanner for their role in the attack on him near Baramati airport. CCTV footage, and their movements before and after the incident are part of the investigation; the police said.

However, the search for two others namely Dyneshwar Salukhe and Ninad Mahadik is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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As of now, Pune rural police have arrested Swapnil Kamble, Dyneshwar Shinde, Parth Awathale, Babar and a minor in connection with the crime. However, the search for two others namely Dyneshwar Salukhe and Ninad Mahadik is underway. The police have confirmed that men close to Rana Suryawanshi arranged what was supposed to be a contract killing, including meeting at a roadside eatery near Daund where ₹2 lakh was offered to carry out the assault.

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Narayan Pawar, police inspector at Baramati taluka police station, said, “Men closest to Rana Surywanshi planned this attack and accordingly, a contract killing was planned. As of now, we have arrested five persons while search is on for two other accused.” It is also being alleged that the accused were present at the hospital after the attack. The police are examining CCTV footage to establish the role of the suspects and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} The police investigation has so far revealed that Rana Suryawanshi’s driver, identified as Dnyaneshwar Shinde, shelled out money for what was supposed to be a contract killing through Swapnil Kamble. Kamble is accused of involving a minor and Parth Awathale, while another suspect, Ninad Mahadik, allegedly provided a two-wheeler that was used in the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police investigation has so far revealed that Rana Suryawanshi’s driver, identified as Dnyaneshwar Shinde, shelled out money for what was supposed to be a contract killing through Swapnil Kamble. Kamble is accused of involving a minor and Parth Awathale, while another suspect, Ninad Mahadik, allegedly provided a two-wheeler that was used in the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigators are seeking to establish the exact sequence of events, the financial arrangements behind the alleged contract, and whether additional people were involved.

According to the Baramati taluka police, two assailants approached Rana Suryawanshi claiming to be his fans. They allegedly attempted to shoot him before attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon, injuring his hand in the bargain.

Rana Suryawanshi had been provided Y-category security, but his security personnel had been left behind at the time of the attack. The attack took place on October 18 near Payal dhaba on Palkhi highway in Baramati taluka. The motive behind the assault and the alleged involvement of other people remain under investigation.

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