CM Fadnavis directs MIDC to acquire land for Purandar airport

The work of the proposed international airport at Purandar, which has been pending for the last few years, is gaining momentum and the next process has begun with the initiative of Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed MIDC to start land acquisition process for Purandar airport project.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed MIDC to start the land acquisition process. and the DPR will be finalised by September 2025.

Therefore, the airport work will take off soon and the aim is to make this international airport operational by March 2029.

Giving information in this regard, Union MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Air transport is the fastest growing sector and infrastructure will have to be expanded considering growth in this sector. The land acquisition process for Purandar airport will be started soon and the DPR of the airport is planned to be completed by September 2025.”

“Pune and its surroundings are developing rapidly and the number of air passengers and air traffic is increasing. Against this backdrop, the current airport of Pune is well-equipped with modern amenities. Still, considering the future of Pune city, target is to complete Purandar airport,” added Mohol.