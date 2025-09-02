CM Fadnavis inaugurates metro pedestrian bridge over Mutha River

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the footbridge connecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station to Shaniwar Peth. Built over the Mutha River, the cable-stayed bridge is part of the Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro line. A unique feature of the bridge is that it is designed in the shape of a veena, an Indian musical instrument. It is 179.79 metres long and 8 metres wide with a 72.26-metre-high inclined concrete pylon. It is also the first pedestrian-only bridge built over a river in Pune (HT)

The bridge will help residents of Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth and Narayan Peth to access the metro easily. It also connects Jangli Maharaj Road with the metro station, creating a secure and attractive walkway.

Over two lakh people use Pune Metro Phase-1 daily through 554 trips. Pune Metro officials now expect ridership from the city centre to increase after the bridge opening.

Union minister of state Muralidhar Mohol, Legislative Council deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe, minister of state Madhuri Misal, MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane and Sunil Kamble attended the event along with MahaMetro officials.