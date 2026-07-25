CMRS approves Pune Metro Line 3’s Maan-Balewadi section

Pune: Passenger services on Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Hinjewadi IT Park to Shivajinagar have moved a step closer to reality after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) granted provisional authorisation to start operations on the Maan-RK Laxman Museum (Balewadi) section on July 23. Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety granted provisional authorisation to start operations on the Maan-RK Laxman Museum (Balewadi) section. (HT)

The approval covers the 12-station section between Maan and RK Laxman Museum. The approximately 13-km elevated double-track corridor can now operate metro trains at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.

The commissioner approved the stretch after completion of inspections, safety tests and compliance with mandatory requirements.

CMRS conducted a detailed inspection of the corridor from July 5 to July 8 in the presence of senior officials of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL). The corridor underwent confirmatory trial runs before the provisional authorisation was granted.

It verified statutory approvals and technical certifications. The department of telecommunications (DoT) licence and fire department NOCs for all 12 stations were verified along with certifications related to civil works track signalling telecommunications and rolling stock systems.

Anil Kumar Saini, CEO, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited on Friday said that the CMRS approval was a major milestone for the project.

“It reflects our commitment to safety quality and engineering excellence. This is another decisive step towards bringing a modern metro system into service for the people of Pune,” he said.

Abhijit Chaudhari, metropolitan commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, “The project will play a vital role in reducing traffic congestion in the Hinjewadi IT Park area while providing commuters with a safe, fast and environmentally sustainable mode of public transport.”