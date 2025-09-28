Congress leaders push for contesting local body polls separately

Congress state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Saturday said that while the party favours contesting local self-government elections separately to strengthen its base, the final decision on alliances will be left to local units. To expand our base, every party naturally wishes to contest separately, as this gives more workers the opportunity to contest. However, decisions on alliances will be taken at the local level depending on the situation, said Sapkal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The two leaders were in the city for a meeting of office bearers from western Maharashtra, held at Congress Bhavan, to chalk out the party’s strategy for the upcoming civic and panchayat elections.

Sapkal said, “To expand our base, every party naturally wishes to contest separately, as this gives more workers the opportunity to contest. However, decisions on alliances will be taken at the local level depending on the situation.”

Chennithala, meanwhile, targeted the Centre and the state government over the flood situation in Maharashtra. “The Prime Minister and central ministers did not find time to visit the flood-affected people. Even the state government is failing to provide adequate help to farmers,” he said.